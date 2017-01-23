Antelias News 23-01-2017

Antelias News 23-01-2017

Antelias – 21 January 2017. On Saturday morning, Stuart McMillan, President of the United Church in Australia, and his delegation met with His Holiness Aram I. Rev Meguerditch Karagueuzian, President of the Union of the Armenian Evangelical Churches in the Near East, was also among the guests.

Chicago, IL

