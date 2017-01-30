After apologies are said, we stand together

To my Darfuri students who sat with me and told stories of fleeing the horrors of genocide with the remembrance of machetes having forever shaped their memories on cold Amman nights with warm food and even warmer hospitality, I'm sorry. To the Iraqi translator who asked me in vain why the US denied the visa he was promised after he risked his life for our troops, I'm sorry.

