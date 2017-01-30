After apologies are said, we stand together
To my Darfuri students who sat with me and told stories of fleeing the horrors of genocide with the remembrance of machetes having forever shaped their memories on cold Amman nights with warm food and even warmer hospitality, I'm sorry. To the Iraqi translator who asked me in vain why the US denied the visa he was promised after he risked his life for our troops, I'm sorry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '...
|Jan 26
|Listen
|14
|Abbas, Jordanian king agree to fight against US...
|Jan 22
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Pope Francis acknowledges State of Palestine (May '14)
|Jan 12
|Canada
|193
|U.S.-led coalition says Mosul battle ahead of s...
|Nov '16
|Khalid
|1
|Mosul's Christian exiles have little hope of re...
|Nov '16
|Khalid
|1
|New UNESCO resolution ignores Judaism's connect...
|Oct '16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|UNESCO Is Too Far Gone To Save
|Oct '16
|Jew by birth
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC