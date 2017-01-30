After apologies are said, we stand to...

After apologies are said, we stand together

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Citizens' Voice

To my Darfuri students who sat with me and told stories of fleeing the horrors of genocide with the remembrance of machetes having forever shaped their memories on cold Amman nights with warm food and even warmer hospitality, I'm sorry. To the Iraqi translator who asked me in vain why the US denied the visa he was promised after he risked his life for our troops, I'm sorry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '... Jan 26 Listen 14
News Abbas, Jordanian king agree to fight against US... Jan 22 Jeff Brightone 1
News Pope Francis acknowledges State of Palestine (May '14) Jan 12 Canada 193
News U.S.-led coalition says Mosul battle ahead of s... Nov '16 Khalid 1
News Mosul's Christian exiles have little hope of re... Nov '16 Khalid 1
News New UNESCO resolution ignores Judaism's connect... Oct '16 Jeff Brightone 1
News UNESCO Is Too Far Gone To Save Oct '16 Jew by birth 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,716 • Total comments across all topics: 278,425,040

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC