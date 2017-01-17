Abbas meets King Abdullah to coordinate moves against possible US Embassy relocation
The Palestinian leadership launched a campaign two weeks ago to appeal to the world against the possible relocation of the US Embassy. Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and Jordanian King Abdullah II met in Amman on Sunday to coordinate moves against the possible relocation of the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jerusalem Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '...
|Jan 15
|The One
|8
|Pope Francis acknowledges State of Palestine (May '14)
|Jan 12
|Canada
|193
|U.S.-led coalition says Mosul battle ahead of s...
|Nov '16
|Khalid
|1
|Mosul's Christian exiles have little hope of re...
|Nov '16
|Khalid
|1
|New UNESCO resolution ignores Judaism's connect...
|Oct '16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|UNESCO Is Too Far Gone To Save
|Oct '16
|Jew by birth
|2
|Jordanians protest after writer shot dead
|Oct '16
|naman
|16
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC