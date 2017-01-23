Abbas meets Jordanian king on possibl...

Abbas meets Jordanian king on possible US embassy move

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Times of Israel

Avi Issacharoff, The Times of Israel's Middle East analyst, fills the same role for Walla, the leading portal in Israel. He is also a guest commentator on many different radio shows and current affairs programs on television.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '... 17 hr Listen 11
News Abbas, Jordanian king agree to fight against US... Sun Jeff Brightone 1
News Pope Francis acknowledges State of Palestine (May '14) Jan 12 Canada 193
News U.S.-led coalition says Mosul battle ahead of s... Nov '16 Khalid 1
News Mosul's Christian exiles have little hope of re... Nov '16 Khalid 1
News New UNESCO resolution ignores Judaism's connect... Oct '16 Jeff Brightone 1
News UNESCO Is Too Far Gone To Save Oct '16 Jew by birth 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,879 • Total comments across all topics: 278,183,278

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC