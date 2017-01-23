Abbas meets Jordanian king on possible US embassy move
Avi Issacharoff, The Times of Israel's Middle East analyst, fills the same role for Walla, the leading portal in Israel. He is also a guest commentator on many different radio shows and current affairs programs on television.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '...
|17 hr
|Listen
|11
|Abbas, Jordanian king agree to fight against US...
|Sun
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Pope Francis acknowledges State of Palestine (May '14)
|Jan 12
|Canada
|193
|U.S.-led coalition says Mosul battle ahead of s...
|Nov '16
|Khalid
|1
|Mosul's Christian exiles have little hope of re...
|Nov '16
|Khalid
|1
|New UNESCO resolution ignores Judaism's connect...
|Oct '16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|UNESCO Is Too Far Gone To Save
|Oct '16
|Jew by birth
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC