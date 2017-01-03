A new life and a food stand thrive in...

A new life and a food stand thrive in Fairbanks

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

Rami Omar, owner of the recently opened Gyros & More on South Cushman Street, first started thinking about leaving Jordan while working for Royal Jordanian Airlines.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairbanks Daily News-Miner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '... 7 hr Listen 5
News Pope Francis acknowledges State of Palestine (May '14) Dec 29 Injudgement 192
News U.S.-led coalition says Mosul battle ahead of s... Nov '16 Khalid 1
News Mosul's Christian exiles have little hope of re... Nov '16 Khalid 1
News New UNESCO resolution ignores Judaism's connect... Oct '16 Jeff Brightone 1
News UNESCO Is Too Far Gone To Save Oct '16 Jew by birth 2
News Jordanians protest after writer shot dead Oct '16 naman 16
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Toyota
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. South Korea
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,349 • Total comments across all topics: 277,741,908

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC