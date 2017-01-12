A license to kill: Gulf nationals 'given privileges' to hunt endangered animals in Jordan
Shoshan stressed that it is still unclear whether the Gulf nationals are given permission to illegally hunt under "official patronage" from state agencies, or whether some Jordanian officials are practising favouritism. Gulf nationals are hunting endangered animals and birds in Jordan in locations off limits to nature inspectors and locals, conservationists said on Monday, alleging that their illegal activities are officially authorised.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pope Francis acknowledges State of Palestine (May '14)
|4 hr
|Canada
|193
|Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '...
|Jan 8
|Listen
|5
|U.S.-led coalition says Mosul battle ahead of s...
|Nov '16
|Khalid
|1
|Mosul's Christian exiles have little hope of re...
|Nov '16
|Khalid
|1
|New UNESCO resolution ignores Judaism's connect...
|Oct '16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|UNESCO Is Too Far Gone To Save
|Oct '16
|Jew by birth
|2
|Jordanians protest after writer shot dead
|Oct '16
|naman
|16
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC