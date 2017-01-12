A license to kill: Gulf nationals 'gi...

A license to kill: Gulf nationals 'given privileges' to hunt endangered animals in Jordan

Shoshan stressed that it is still unclear whether the Gulf nationals are given permission to illegally hunt under "official patronage" from state agencies, or whether some Jordanian officials are practising favouritism. Gulf nationals are hunting endangered animals and birds in Jordan in locations off limits to nature inspectors and locals, conservationists said on Monday, alleging that their illegal activities are officially authorised.

