World briefs: Gunmen kill 10 people in Jordan
Seven Jordanian security officers, a Canadian tourist and two Jordanian civilians were shot and killed by gunmen in the city of Karak on Sunday, according to a statement from the Public Security Department and the Jordanian armed forces. The violence began when a patrol was sent to check on reports of a house on fire.
