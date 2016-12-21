Women at wheel of 'pink taxis' challenge Jordan norms

Nisrin Akoubeh checks the oil and water before getting into her taxi and pulling into Amman's heavy traffic for another day of shuttling fellow women across the Jordanian capital. Jordanian taxi driver Nisrin Akoubeh works a gruelling 10-hour shift in her taxi -- a rare occupation for a woman in the conservative Muslim society The red-haired mother of three works a gruelling 10-hour shift in her taxi -- a rare occupation for a woman in this conservative Muslim society.

