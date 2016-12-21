US issues travel warnings for Jordan,...

US issues travel warnings for Jordan, Egypt

Friday Dec 23

Egyptians shout slogans as they gather outside the the Saint Peter and Saint Paul Coptic Orthodox Church in Cairo's Abbasiya neighbourhood after it was targeted by a bomb explosion on December 11, 2016, The US State Department issued travel advisories for Jordan and Egypt on Friday, warning Americans against visiting the Mideast countries, amid ongoing threats posed by terror groups and recent attacks in both countries. "The Department of State reminds US citizens that terrorist and extremist organizations have expressed a desire to conduct attacks targeting US citizens and Westerners in Jordan," the travel warning said.

Chicago, IL

