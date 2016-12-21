US issues travel warnings for Jordan, Egypt
Egyptians shout slogans as they gather outside the the Saint Peter and Saint Paul Coptic Orthodox Church in Cairo's Abbasiya neighbourhood after it was targeted by a bomb explosion on December 11, 2016, The US State Department issued travel advisories for Jordan and Egypt on Friday, warning Americans against visiting the Mideast countries, amid ongoing threats posed by terror groups and recent attacks in both countries. "The Department of State reminds US citizens that terrorist and extremist organizations have expressed a desire to conduct attacks targeting US citizens and Westerners in Jordan," the travel warning said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|U.S.-led coalition says Mosul battle ahead of s...
|Nov '16
|Khalid
|1
|Mosul's Christian exiles have little hope of re...
|Nov '16
|Khalid
|1
|New UNESCO resolution ignores Judaism's connect...
|Oct '16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|UNESCO Is Too Far Gone To Save
|Oct '16
|Jew by birth
|2
|Pope Francis acknowledges State of Palestine (May '14)
|Oct '16
|Freemason Paul Ryan
|189
|Jordanians protest after writer shot dead
|Oct '16
|naman
|16
|Jordan Writer Accused of Blaspheming Islam Shot...
|Sep '16
|Islamic evils
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC