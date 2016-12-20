Two escape shootout in Jordan
PETALING JAYA: It was a close shave for two Malaysian tourists who were caught in the middle of a shootout at Karak city in Jordan that killed 10 people and injured 32 others. They sustained only minor cuts on their heads from shattered glass as they were lying on the floor to avoid the exchange of fire between the assailants and Jordanian security forces.
