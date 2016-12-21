'Terror' suspect killed by Jordanian ...

'Terror' suspect killed by Jordanian authorities in Shobak

Thursday Dec 29 Read more: Al Bawaba

A 'terror' suspect was killed on Wednesday and another man apprehended during a security sweep in Shobak, around 200km south of Amman, authorities said. A joint statement by the Public Security Department and the Gendarmerie Department, which jointly carried out the operation, said that the killed man was suspected of affiliation with a 'terrorist' group.

