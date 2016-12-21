Propping up US-Iraqi Mosul flop exposed Baghdad

Iraqi tank blown up by ISIS bomber in Mosul battle The US-backed Iraqi campaign launched in October to liberate Mosul from the clutches of the Islamic State is on its last legs, although the Obama administration and Iraqi Prime Minister Haydar al-Abadi are making every effort to disguise the debacle. has been reporting for three weeks, the Iraqi army's Mosul operation has run aground, despite solid US military backing, giving the advantage to Islamic State fighters occupying Iraq's biggest city since the summer of 2015.

