Norway's PM to reshuffle cabinet ahead of election year-report

Norwegian PM Erna Solberg visits Klobben island during the annual informal summer meeting of the Nordic prime ministers in Saltvik, the Aland Islands, Finland September 27, 2016. Vesa Moilanen/Lehtikuva/via Norway's Conservative Prime Minister Erna Solberg will reshuffle her cabinet on Tuesday, replacing at least three ministers nine months before the next general election, public broadcaster NRK reported, quoting unnamed sources.

