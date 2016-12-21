Many have pledged they will "raise the Jordanian flag" on New Year's Day
A social media initiative encouraging Jordanians to display their country's flag on New Year's Day has caught on, with the Arabic hashtag "raise the Jordanian flag" trending widely in the Kingdom. The campaign was launched by Twitter activists last week as an expression of national pride and unity in response to the recent attacks on the city of Karak, which killed 14, including three civilians.
