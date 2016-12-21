'Leave the ... quagmire to the West': ISIS may have been 'the big winner from the fall of Aleppo'

The Syrian regime's all-out offensive to recapture Aleppo enabled the Islamic State group to regain territory elsewhere, including the historic city of Palmyra, and has dimmed prospects of defeating the jihadists, experts say. "The resources deployed to retake Aleppo have allowed IS to claim a series of opportunistic victories" in Syria, said Charles Lister of the US think-tank Middle East Institute.

