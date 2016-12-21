Killer of Jordan writer gets the deat...

Killer of Jordan writer gets the death sentence

A Jordanian court on Tuesday sentenced to death an Islamist man accused of killing a Christian writer outside an Amman court in September over a cartoon deemed offensive to Islam. Nahed Hattar was hit by three bullets on the steps of the court where he had been on trial for insulting Islam after he shared a cartoon on social media that mocked Islamists.

