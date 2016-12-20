Jordanian attackers had suicide vests...

Jordanian attackers had suicide vests: minister

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 19 Read more: Reuters

Four attackers who killed nine people in Jordan on Sunday had suicide vests and other weapons, Interior Minister Salamah Hamad said. "This was a big terrorist operation but we are still in the stage of follow-up of information that relates to it," Hamad told a news conference on Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News U.S.-led coalition says Mosul battle ahead of s... Nov '16 Khalid 1
News Mosul's Christian exiles have little hope of re... Nov '16 Khalid 1
News New UNESCO resolution ignores Judaism's connect... Oct '16 Jeff Brightone 1
News UNESCO Is Too Far Gone To Save Oct '16 Jew by birth 2
News Pope Francis acknowledges State of Palestine (May '14) Oct '16 Freemason Paul Ryan 189
News Jordanians protest after writer shot dead Oct '16 naman 16
News Jordan Writer Accused of Blaspheming Islam Shot... Sep '16 Islamic evils 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,068 • Total comments across all topics: 277,315,976

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC