Jordan condemns five Islamic State 'terrorism' cell members
A court in Amman on Wednesday sentenced to death five Jordanian members of a cell linked to the Islamic State group for "terrorism. The state security court also handed down jail terms of between three and 15 years to another 16 Jordanians in the same case.
