Japan to extend $254 mn grant to Jordan
Amman, Dec 22 : Japan has signed an agreement for a $254 million grant to Jordan to enhance its financial situation and support development policies to reform public services in the country. [NK World] The grant, to be extended through the Japan International Cooperation Agency , will go towards supporting the Jordan government's "financial sector, business environment and public service reform policy".
