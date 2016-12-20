Japan to extend $254 mn grant to Jordan

Japan to extend $254 mn grant to Jordan

Amman, Dec 22 : Japan has signed an agreement for a $254 million grant to Jordan to enhance its financial situation and support development policies to reform public services in the country. [NK World] The grant, to be extended through the Japan International Cooperation Agency , will go towards supporting the Jordan government's "financial sector, business environment and public service reform policy".

