ISIL claims responsibility for Jordan terror attack that killed retired Newfoundland teacher

Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: National Post

In a communiquA© issued Tuesday, ISIL claimed responsibility for a weekend terrorist attack in Jordan that left 10 dead, including a retired Canadian teacher. The statement described the victims as "citizens of Crusader coalition countries," reflecting ISIL's strategy of using terrorism to undermine the anti-ISIL coalition in Syria and Iraq.

Chicago, IL

