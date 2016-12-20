Growing from flour to feed

Growing from flour to feed

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: World-Grain

Al Hazaa Investment Group entered the Jordanian feed industry in 2008 and in 2016 doubled production capacity at the facility. Al Hazaa Investment Group began with one flour mill in Iraq in 1942 and through strategic investment and expansion has extended throughout the region into multiple sectors and industries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World-Grain.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News U.S.-led coalition says Mosul battle ahead of s... Nov '16 Khalid 1
News Mosul's Christian exiles have little hope of re... Nov '16 Khalid 1
News New UNESCO resolution ignores Judaism's connect... Oct '16 Jeff Brightone 1
News UNESCO Is Too Far Gone To Save Oct '16 Jew by birth 2
News Pope Francis acknowledges State of Palestine (May '14) Oct '16 Freemason Paul Ryan 189
News Jordanians protest after writer shot dead Oct '16 naman 16
News Jordan Writer Accused of Blaspheming Islam Shot... Sep '16 Islamic evils 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,034 • Total comments across all topics: 277,327,910

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC