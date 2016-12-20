Growing from flour to feed
Al Hazaa Investment Group entered the Jordanian feed industry in 2008 and in 2016 doubled production capacity at the facility. Al Hazaa Investment Group began with one flour mill in Iraq in 1942 and through strategic investment and expansion has extended throughout the region into multiple sectors and industries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World-Grain.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|U.S.-led coalition says Mosul battle ahead of s...
|Nov '16
|Khalid
|1
|Mosul's Christian exiles have little hope of re...
|Nov '16
|Khalid
|1
|New UNESCO resolution ignores Judaism's connect...
|Oct '16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|UNESCO Is Too Far Gone To Save
|Oct '16
|Jew by birth
|2
|Pope Francis acknowledges State of Palestine (May '14)
|Oct '16
|Freemason Paul Ryan
|189
|Jordanians protest after writer shot dead
|Oct '16
|naman
|16
|Jordan Writer Accused of Blaspheming Islam Shot...
|Sep '16
|Islamic evils
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC