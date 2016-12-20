German police believe they arrested w...

German police believe they arrested wrong man after attack: Die Welt

Tuesday Dec 20

The Berlin police chief said on Tuesday it was not clear if the Pakistani man arrested after a deadly trunk rampage at a Christmas market was the driver of the vehicle. "As far as I know it is in fact uncertain whether that really was the driver," said Berlin Police President Klaus Kandt.

Chicago, IL

