Funeral Monday for retired teacher killed in Jordan terror attack
The retired Newfoundland schoolteacher killed in a Jordan terror attack this month will be laid to rest in Corner Brook on Monday. Linda Vatcher was one of 10 people killed Dec. 18 when she was caught in the middle of a surprise attack at a popular tourist destination.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pope Francis acknowledges State of Palestine (May '14)
|Dec 29
|Injudgement
|192
|U.S.-led coalition says Mosul battle ahead of s...
|Nov '16
|Khalid
|1
|Mosul's Christian exiles have little hope of re...
|Nov '16
|Khalid
|1
|New UNESCO resolution ignores Judaism's connect...
|Oct '16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|UNESCO Is Too Far Gone To Save
|Oct '16
|Jew by birth
|2
|Jordanians protest after writer shot dead
|Oct '16
|naman
|16
|Jordan Writer Accused of Blaspheming Islam Shot...
|Sep '16
|Islamic evils
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC