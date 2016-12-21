Funeral Monday for retired teacher ki...

Funeral Monday for retired teacher killed in Jordan terror attack

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 30 Read more: Brandon Sun

The retired Newfoundland schoolteacher killed in a Jordan terror attack this month will be laid to rest in Corner Brook on Monday. Linda Vatcher was one of 10 people killed Dec. 18 when she was caught in the middle of a surprise attack at a popular tourist destination.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pope Francis acknowledges State of Palestine (May '14) Dec 29 Injudgement 192
News U.S.-led coalition says Mosul battle ahead of s... Nov '16 Khalid 1
News Mosul's Christian exiles have little hope of re... Nov '16 Khalid 1
News New UNESCO resolution ignores Judaism's connect... Oct '16 Jeff Brightone 1
News UNESCO Is Too Far Gone To Save Oct '16 Jew by birth 2
News Jordanians protest after writer shot dead Oct '16 naman 16
News Jordan Writer Accused of Blaspheming Islam Shot... Sep '16 Islamic evils 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Bill Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,619 • Total comments across all topics: 277,573,164

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC