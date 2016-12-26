Four Jordanians given death penalty over drugs killing
A state security court sentenced four Jordanians to death on Monday for murdering a member of the security forces involved in the fight against drugs trafficking, a judicial source said. Speaking to AFP on condition of anonymity, the source said the four were sentenced to die by hanging for killing the policeman in September in Aqaba province some 300 kilometres south of Amman.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|U.S.-led coalition says Mosul battle ahead of s...
|Nov '16
|Khalid
|1
|Mosul's Christian exiles have little hope of re...
|Nov '16
|Khalid
|1
|New UNESCO resolution ignores Judaism's connect...
|Oct '16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|UNESCO Is Too Far Gone To Save
|Oct '16
|Jew by birth
|2
|Pope Francis acknowledges State of Palestine (May '14)
|Oct '16
|Freemason Paul Ryan
|189
|Jordanians protest after writer shot dead
|Oct '16
|naman
|16
|Jordan Writer Accused of Blaspheming Islam Shot...
|Sep '16
|Islamic evils
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC