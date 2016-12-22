Former Intel Chief: Germany Finding It Near Impossible To Keep Tabs...

Radical Muslim cleric Abu Qatada smiles as he sits and waits behind bars before his acquittal at the State Security Court in Amman September 24, 2014. The Jordanian court acquitted Abu Qatada on Wednesday of charges of providing spiritual and material support for a plot to attack tourists during Jordan's New Year celebrations in 2000, a judicial source said.

