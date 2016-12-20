Christmas celebrations cancelled in Jordan to mourn Karak attack victims
In previous years, Christian enclaves in Jordan have celebrated by lighting Christmas trees and decorating homes and churches. Church representatives and residents in governorates across Jordan on Monday announced cancelling Christmas celebrations to mourn the loss of the security personnel and civilians in the southern city of Karak.
