Berlin attack: How Germany put itself...

Berlin attack: How Germany put itself back on the path to extremism

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Sydney Morning Herald

There are guards outside the asylum-seeker centres dotted across Germany, but no one is sure who they're guarding and from whom. Them or us? "Tja," says my friend the Harley mechanic in his cynical Berlin drawl, "dat wissen wir nucht."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News U.S.-led coalition says Mosul battle ahead of s... Nov '16 Khalid 1
News Mosul's Christian exiles have little hope of re... Nov '16 Khalid 1
News New UNESCO resolution ignores Judaism's connect... Oct '16 Jeff Brightone 1
News UNESCO Is Too Far Gone To Save Oct '16 Jew by birth 2
News Pope Francis acknowledges State of Palestine (May '14) Oct '16 Freemason Paul Ryan 189
News Jordanians protest after writer shot dead Oct '16 naman 16
News Jordan Writer Accused of Blaspheming Islam Shot... Sep '16 Islamic evils 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,068 • Total comments across all topics: 277,315,972

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC