An Ottawa-based aid worker on the Syrians who haven't found safe haven
In Amman, Jordan, CARE Canada's Jessie Thomson met a young Syrian woman whose life before the war seemed so much like her own back in Ottawa. A doctor in her early 30s, the woman left her Damascus apartment at her family's urging as the fighting heated up.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pope Francis acknowledges State of Palestine (May '14)
|Thu
|Injudgement
|192
|U.S.-led coalition says Mosul battle ahead of s...
|Nov '16
|Khalid
|1
|Mosul's Christian exiles have little hope of re...
|Nov '16
|Khalid
|1
|New UNESCO resolution ignores Judaism's connect...
|Oct '16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|UNESCO Is Too Far Gone To Save
|Oct '16
|Jew by birth
|2
|Jordanians protest after writer shot dead
|Oct '16
|naman
|16
|Jordan Writer Accused of Blaspheming Islam Shot...
|Sep '16
|Islamic evils
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC