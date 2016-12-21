Amman named 2017's Islamic culture capital

The selection of Amman as the capital of Islamic culture for 2017 comes in appreciation of its deep-rooted history and civilisation over the centuries since the rise of Islam, Culture Minister Nabih Shuqum said on Friday. Speaking at a ceremony to conclude the activities of Kuwait as the capital of Islamic culture for 2016, Shuqum said the capital has always been a "gateway for peace and a land of love and serenity", the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

