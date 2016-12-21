Amman named 2017's Islamic culture capital
The selection of Amman as the capital of Islamic culture for 2017 comes in appreciation of its deep-rooted history and civilisation over the centuries since the rise of Islam, Culture Minister Nabih Shuqum said on Friday. Speaking at a ceremony to conclude the activities of Kuwait as the capital of Islamic culture for 2016, Shuqum said the capital has always been a "gateway for peace and a land of love and serenity", the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|U.S.-led coalition says Mosul battle ahead of s...
|Nov '16
|Khalid
|1
|Mosul's Christian exiles have little hope of re...
|Nov '16
|Khalid
|1
|New UNESCO resolution ignores Judaism's connect...
|Oct '16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|UNESCO Is Too Far Gone To Save
|Oct '16
|Jew by birth
|2
|Pope Francis acknowledges State of Palestine (May '14)
|Oct '16
|Freemason Paul Ryan
|189
|Jordanians protest after writer shot dead
|Oct '16
|naman
|16
|Jordan Writer Accused of Blaspheming Islam Shot...
|Sep '16
|Islamic evils
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC