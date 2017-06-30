Younger Japanese urbanites increasing...

Younger Japanese urbanites increasingly being drawn to quiet rural life

In a move more commonly associated with seniors seeking a quiet place to retire, an increasing number of young couples are showing interest in relocating to the countryside from Tokyo and other urban centers, drawn by cheap land and hopes of a better environment for their children. "The trend reflects diversification of young people's values," said Hiroshi Takahashi, 69, head of Furusato Kaiki Shien Center, a nonprofit organization that serves as a liaison between local governments and urbanites interested in moving to rural Japan.

