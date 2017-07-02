Worlda s most beautiful Starbucks? New outlet set inside 100-year-old Japanese townhouse

Tatami mats, silk cushions, a Japanese gardenStarbucks' new Kyoto coffeehouse has swapped the usual glass-and-metal facades for a renovated 100-year-old wooden Japanese townhouse. Opened on June 30 in Higashiyama - one of the city's best-preserved historic districts - the cafe feels like it's been locked inside a Meiji-era time capsule.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.