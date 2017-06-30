Woman seriously injured after quakes ...

Woman seriously injured after quakes rattle Japan from Hokkaido to Kyushu

Two moderately strong earthquakes rattled the opposite ends of Japan overnight, leaving one woman seriously injured, a government agency said Sunday. The quake in Hokkaido registered lower 5 on the Japanese intensity scale to 7 in the town of Abira and 4 in parts of Sapporo, while the one in Kyushu registered lower 5 in the village of Ubuyama, Kumamoto Prefecture, and 4 elsewhere in the prefecture and adjacent Oita, the agency said.

