Woman seriously injured after quakes rattle Japan from Hokkaido to Kyushu

Two moderately strong earthquakes rattled the opposite ends of Japan overnight, leaving one woman seriously injured, a government agency said Sunday. The quake in Hokkaido registered lower 5 on the Japanese intensity scale to 7 in the town of Abira and 4 in parts of Sapporo, while the one in Kyushu registered lower 5 in the village of Ubuyama, Kumamoto Prefecture, and 4 elsewhere in the prefecture and adjacent Oita, the agency said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.