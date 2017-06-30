Venomous fire ant found in cargo at Tokyo port
A fire ant has been found inside a container unloaded at the Oi cargo terminal at the Port of Tokyo, the Environment Ministry said Thursday, the first confirmation of the venomous and highly invasive species in the region following discoveries at ports in western Japan. The container arrived at the terminal on June 27 after leaving China's Guangdong Province and passing through Hong Kong.
