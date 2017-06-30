Tokyo Election Likely to hint at Abe'...

Tokyo Election Likely to hint at Abe's Future

21 hrs ago

Voters in the Japanese capital cast ballots Sunday in an election that could spell trouble for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who is suffering from slumping support because of a scandal over suspected favoritism for a friend doing business. On the surface, the Tokyo Metropolitan assembly election is a referendum on Governor Yuriko Koike's year in office, but poor showing for Abe's Liberal Democratic Party will also be taken as rebuke of his 4A1 2-year-old administration.

