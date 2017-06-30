The Violent "American Century"
John Dower is one the most preeminent historians of World War II's Pacific theater and the aftermath of the conflict in Asia. His book War Without Mercy described the racial component of the U.S. campaign against Japan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Juan Cole.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|7 Navy crew missing, skipper hurt after collisi...
|Jun 18
|frtodd
|1
|Robert E. Dickey
|May '17
|Now_What-
|1
|World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08)
|May '17
|Limpball Viagra
|14
|'Model Minority' Myth Again Used As A Racial We...
|Apr '17
|Terence
|2
|United Airlines had a right to remove that flie...
|Apr '17
|Frogface Kate
|17
|Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children...
|Mar '17
|Phil
|1
|United pilot taken off flight after rant about ...
|Feb '17
|OldCapt
|13
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC