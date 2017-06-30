The sweet artworks of Tetsuya Nagata

1 hr ago Read more: The Japan Times

Osaka-born artist Tetsuya Nagata has found a unique way to breathe new life into two time-honored crafts of Japan - washi and wagashi . By pressing Nishinouchi washi into carved wooden molds that were originally used for shaping sugar, he creates delicate sculptural works that celebrate tradition with a contemporary flair.

Chicago, IL

