The Open Gate

The Open Gate

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Air & Space

He lives now in an "adult community" on the edge of northern California's wine country in Sonoma Valley. It's a tree-shaded cluster of ranch-style houses on hilly lots where deer play, but not children.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Air & Space.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Signs of Hawaiian Life in the Universe (May '07) 6 hr Fkemallracist 434
News 7 Navy crew missing, skipper hurt after collisi... Jun 18 frtodd 1
News Robert E. Dickey May '17 Now_What- 1
News World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08) May '17 Limpball Viagra 14
News 'Model Minority' Myth Again Used As A Racial We... Apr '17 Terence 2
News United Airlines had a right to remove that flie... Apr '17 Frogface Kate 17
News Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children... Mar '17 Phil 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,370 • Total comments across all topics: 282,251,511

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC