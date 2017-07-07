Solasia Announces Approval of episil ...

Solasia Announces Approval of episil (oral liquid) in Japan

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Customer Interaction Solutions

Solasia Pharma K.K. announced today that episil has been approved for the management of pain and relief of pain, soothing oral lesions including oral mucositis/stomatitis caused by chemotherapy and/or radio therapy by the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare. Solasia will target to obtain reimbursement of episil and thereafter be commercialized, distributed and promoted by its partner, Meiji Seika Pharma K.K. episil oral liquid is the first approved product in Japan for local treatment of pain associated with oral mucositis for cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Signs of Hawaiian Life in the Universe (May '07) Jul 5 Fkemallracist 434
News 7 Navy crew missing, skipper hurt after collisi... Jun 18 frtodd 1
News Robert E. Dickey May '17 Now_What- 1
News World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08) May '17 Limpball Viagra 14
News 'Model Minority' Myth Again Used As A Racial We... Apr '17 Terence 2
News United Airlines had a right to remove that flie... Apr '17 Frogface Kate 17
News Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children... Mar '17 Phil 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Pakistan
  3. Sudan
  4. Iraq
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,410 • Total comments across all topics: 282,317,732

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC