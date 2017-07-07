Solasia Announces Approval of episil (oral liquid) in Japan

Solasia Pharma K.K. announced today that episil has been approved for the management of pain and relief of pain, soothing oral lesions including oral mucositis/stomatitis caused by chemotherapy and/or radio therapy by the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare. Solasia will target to obtain reimbursement of episil and thereafter be commercialized, distributed and promoted by its partner, Meiji Seika Pharma K.K. episil oral liquid is the first approved product in Japan for local treatment of pain associated with oral mucositis for cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.