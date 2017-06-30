Senior Finance Ministry official who ...

Senior Finance Ministry official who defended government in Moritomo scandal given promotion

The government said Tuesday it will promote Nobuhisa Sagawa, a senior Finance Ministry official who defended the central government amid a scandal involving a shady land deal and school operator Moritomo Gakuen, to the head of the National Tax Agency. The promotion, effective Thursday, has drawn varying reactions from users on social media, including those who regard it as a reward from Prime Minister Shinzo Abe for defending him in the Moritomo Gakuen scandal.

Chicago, IL

