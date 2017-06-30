Rescuers scramble after flash floods ...

Rescuers scramble after flash floods sweep parts of south Japan

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Debris swept by the swollen Hikosan River are seen stuck over a railway bridge after heavy rain hit the area in Soeda, Fukuoka prefecture, western Japan. to reach areas in southern Japan hit by flash flooding, officials said, with several people feared missing and reports of houses swept away after torrential rains swelled rivers and triggered landslides.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Signs of Hawaiian Life in the Universe (May '07) Wed Fkemallracist 434
News 7 Navy crew missing, skipper hurt after collisi... Jun 18 frtodd 1
News Robert E. Dickey May '17 Now_What- 1
News World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08) May '17 Limpball Viagra 14
News 'Model Minority' Myth Again Used As A Racial We... Apr '17 Terence 2
News United Airlines had a right to remove that flie... Apr '17 Frogface Kate 17
News Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children... Mar '17 Phil 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,837 • Total comments across all topics: 282,276,702

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC