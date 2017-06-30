Pullman unveils its first hotel in Ja...

Pullman unveils its first hotel in Japan.

Next Story Prev Story
56 min ago Read more: 4 Hoteliers

Pullman Tokyo Tamachi is being developed as part of the MSB Tamachi mixed-used complex and will open for the fall of 2018. Featuring 143 rooms, the contemporary designed hotel successfully connects the international style of Pullman with a delicate touch of Japanese art and culture.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 4 Hoteliers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 7 Navy crew missing, skipper hurt after collisi... Jun 18 frtodd 1
News Robert E. Dickey May '17 Now_What- 1
News World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08) May '17 Limpball Viagra 14
News 'Model Minority' Myth Again Used As A Racial We... Apr '17 Terence 2
News United Airlines had a right to remove that flie... Apr '17 Frogface Kate 17
News Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children... Mar '17 Phil 1
News United pilot taken off flight after rant about ... Feb '17 OldCapt 13
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,500 • Total comments across all topics: 282,157,254

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC