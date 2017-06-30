Popular sushi spot is a hidden gem
By Patty Talahongva At the start of each shift at Akai Hana Sushi and Grill the chefs sharpen their knives and prepare for a day of sushi, sashimi, teriyaki and tempura. Since 1986, when the restaurant opened as Mr. Sushi, thousands of rolls have been made and served at this location.
