Our Take That supplement celebrating the band's Norwich concerts reaches Japan
Take That fan Keiko Kim enjoys reading the EDP and Norwich Evening News supplement When Take That Came To Norwich with her nephew at home in Toyko, Japan. Photo: supplied by Keiko Kim People travelled from near and far to see pop superstars Take That perform at Carrow Road, and our special supplement celebrating the band's two Norwich concerts has also been on its travels.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Signs of Hawaiian Life in the Universe (May '07)
|Wed
|Fkemallracist
|434
|7 Navy crew missing, skipper hurt after collisi...
|Jun 18
|frtodd
|1
|Robert E. Dickey
|May '17
|Now_What-
|1
|World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08)
|May '17
|Limpball Viagra
|14
|'Model Minority' Myth Again Used As A Racial We...
|Apr '17
|Terence
|2
|United Airlines had a right to remove that flie...
|Apr '17
|Frogface Kate
|17
|Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children...
|Mar '17
|Phil
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC