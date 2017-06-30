One confirmed dead, 11 missing as res...

One confirmed dead, 11 missing as rescue efforts continue following torrential rain in Kyushu

Search and rescue operations continued Thursday as torrential rain devastated parts of Kyushu. One person was confirmed dead and at least 11 others are missing following massive flooding and mudslides.

Chicago, IL

