Musicians from all over the map makin...

Musicians from all over the map making life and music in Atlantic Canada

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: CBC News

For musicians from other countries who have moved to Canada, music can be both a connection to their homes and culture, and a celebration of life together in Canada. On All Over the Map on CBC Radio One, host and Shanneyganock frontman Chris Andrews will meet a number of musicians from around the world who are making their lives and their music in the Atlantic provinces.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 7 Navy crew missing, skipper hurt after collisi... Jun 18 frtodd 1
News Robert E. Dickey May '17 Now_What- 1
News World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08) May '17 Limpball Viagra 14
News 'Model Minority' Myth Again Used As A Racial We... Apr '17 Terence 2
News United Airlines had a right to remove that flie... Apr '17 Frogface Kate 17
News Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children... Mar '17 Phil 1
News United pilot taken off flight after rant about ... Feb '17 OldCapt 13
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,382 • Total comments across all topics: 282,177,108

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC