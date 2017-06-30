M'sians held with 100kg gold bars in ...

M'sians held with 100kg gold bars in Japan

PETALING JAYA: More than 100kg of gold bars allegedly brought from Malaysia were confiscated by customs officials at the Kansai International Airport in Osaka in April, a Japanese news portal reports. According to Japan Today, officials were said to have found the gold bars worth over 500 million yen hidden under the clothing of 10 Malaysians who had arrived at the airport from the country.

