More than 75 years after Pearl Harbor...

More than 75 years after Pearl Harbor, relics return to dead Japanese aviator's family

After a 75-year journey, a handful of World War II relics recently went home to Japan, thanks to a campaign launched by Pacific Beach 's Jim Armstrong. Seven engraved wooden sticks belonging to Shigenori Nishikaichi, a pilot who died in the war, were returned to family members during an emotional gathering on the Japanese island of Shikoku.

