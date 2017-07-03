More than 75 years after Pearl Harbor, relics return to dead Japanese aviator's family
After a 75-year journey, a handful of World War II relics recently went home to Japan, thanks to a campaign launched by Pacific Beach 's Jim Armstrong. Seven engraved wooden sticks belonging to Shigenori Nishikaichi, a pilot who died in the war, were returned to family members during an emotional gathering on the Japanese island of Shikoku.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|7 Navy crew missing, skipper hurt after collisi...
|Jun 18
|frtodd
|1
|Robert E. Dickey
|May '17
|Now_What-
|1
|World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08)
|May '17
|Limpball Viagra
|14
|'Model Minority' Myth Again Used As A Racial We...
|Apr '17
|Terence
|2
|United Airlines had a right to remove that flie...
|Apr '17
|Frogface Kate
|17
|Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children...
|Mar '17
|Phil
|1
|United pilot taken off flight after rant about ...
|Feb '17
|OldCapt
|13
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC