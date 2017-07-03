Mandaue, Japan City biz groups eye link
Working in Japan. Mandaue Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Glenn Anthony Soco says the group's sister-chamber agreement with the Ayabe Chamber of Commerce and Industry would include, among its features, the deployment of Mandauehanons to Ayabe to meet its need for caregivers, housekeepers and factory workers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|7 Navy crew missing, skipper hurt after collisi...
|Jun 18
|frtodd
|1
|Robert E. Dickey
|May '17
|Now_What-
|1
|World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08)
|May '17
|Limpball Viagra
|14
|'Model Minority' Myth Again Used As A Racial We...
|Apr '17
|Terence
|2
|United Airlines had a right to remove that flie...
|Apr '17
|Frogface Kate
|17
|Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children...
|Mar '17
|Phil
|1
|United pilot taken off flight after rant about ...
|Feb '17
|OldCapt
|13
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC