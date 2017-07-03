Mandaue, Japan City biz groups eye link

Working in Japan. Mandaue Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Glenn Anthony Soco says the group's sister-chamber agreement with the Ayabe Chamber of Commerce and Industry would include, among its features, the deployment of Mandauehanons to Ayabe to meet its need for caregivers, housekeepers and factory workers.

Chicago, IL

