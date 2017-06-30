Major Japanese firms shutdown by torr...

Major Japanese firms shutdown by torrential rain

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Bangkok Post

Major Japanese companies were forced to suspend or delay operations in southwestern Japan on Thursday as torrential rain continued to devastate the area. Daihatsu halted operations at its minicar-manufacturing plant in Nakatsu, Oita Prefecture, with resumption eyed on Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Signs of Hawaiian Life in the Universe (May '07) Wed Fkemallracist 434
News 7 Navy crew missing, skipper hurt after collisi... Jun 18 frtodd 1
News Robert E. Dickey May '17 Now_What- 1
News World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08) May '17 Limpball Viagra 14
News 'Model Minority' Myth Again Used As A Racial We... Apr '17 Terence 2
News United Airlines had a right to remove that flie... Apr '17 Frogface Kate 17
News Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children... Mar '17 Phil 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,170 • Total comments across all topics: 282,279,608

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC