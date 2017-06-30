Kaiseki Tasting at Dallas Fish Market...

Kaiseki Tasting at Dallas Fish Market Riffs On Japanese Haute Cuisine

Chef Richard Triptow is offering a six-course kaiseki menu at Dallas Fish Market on July 19. It's the first time I've seen a local chef riff on this particular form of highly codified Japanese dining, which takes inspiration from the seasons and incorporates into its gorgeously simple-elegant dishes ornaments of leaf, twig, flower. Triptow, who has been interested in the culinary form for a while, was spurred by a recent trip to Japan, where, in Kyoto, the cradle of the most refined kaiseki tradition, he dined on one particular spring-inspired kaiseki meal that stunned him.

Chicago, IL

